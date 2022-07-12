Coast guard, SAR and police assisted with the search for the man trapped. Photo / George Heard

Two people are missing after a car plunged into a Dunedin river tonight.

Police were notified of the incident about 9.15pm on Silverstream Rd at North Taieri, just before the Waiora Scout Camp.

At least one of the three people in the vehicle is safe, and emergency services are working to locate the other two.

Meanwhile a bit further North, a man has been found after he reportedly became trapped in his truck in rising Canterbury flood waters.

Police received a report of a man stuck in a vehicle on the Ohaka River and dispatched rescue helicopters in a search effort.

Police dispatched the rescue helicopter to search for the man missing on Ohaka River. Photo / George Heard

An witness told the Herald the rescue helicopter spent about 15 minutes searching the river.

Coast guard, SAR and police assisted with the search.

Torrential rain has battered the area for the last 12 hours, causing the river to rise dramatically.

The man has since been located. Police have not confirmed if the man suffered any injuries.