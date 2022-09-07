A rescue mission to retrieve two crew members from their damaged boat in the Tasman Sea was succesful. Photo / Supplied

Two sailors have been rescued from a damaged yacht in the Tasman Sea.

The duo, in their 70s, were believed to be sailing from New Zealand to Australia on the sailing vessel named Aviva.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) coordinated the rescue of the two crew members from the 14.2m boat, 300km east of Lord Howe Island.

Several Royal Australian Air Force planes joined the search for the men yesterday after an emergency locator beacon was activated on Monday morning.

AMSA also diverted two merchant vessels, the Liberian chemical tanker Ionic Artemis and Marshall Island bulk carrier Fairchem Aldebaran, to assist if required, until the arrival of the New South Wales Police vessel Nemesis.

It was reported the Aviva had encountered severe weather with 10m seas and high winds resulting in damage and water ingress.

The Nemesis arrived at the scene at 11pm last night and rescued the two crew members.

They are now safe on board the Nemesis which is returning to Sydney, via Lord Howe Island.

According to the MarineTraffic website, Aviva left Whangārei on August 27.