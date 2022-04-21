Two men were arrested and charged on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Two men have been arrested and charged in relation to unlawful hunting on a forestry block near Kawerau.



The men were found hunting on Tui Glen Farm on Wednesday.



One of the men was a firearms licence holder and his licence will now be subject to revocation procedures, police said in a statement today.



A 31-year-old man will appear in Whakatāne District Court on April 26 and a 27-year-old man will appear in Tauranga District Court on May 29.



Rural Response manager Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said police were very concerned about this type of offending as it could be extremely dangerous.



"Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and it could have potentially fatal consequences.



"Police urge all landowners and managers to call police immediately if they discover people unlawfully on their land.



"They can be assured appropriate action will be taken."



Hunters must obtain permission from the landowner or permits from the Department of Conservation.