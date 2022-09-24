Two men arrested in east Auckland after reportedly brandishing a gun

Armed police arrest a man in Farm Cove in east Auckland this morning. Photo / Rob Cox

Armed police arrest a man in Farm Cove in east Auckland this morning. Photo / Rob Cox

Two men have been arrested after police were called following reports a firearm had been pointed at an Auckland home.

Armed police and a dog unit could be seen at Galloway Crescent in Farm Cove in east Auckland, arresting a man with his hands raised in the air.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the address at 9.20am today after reports someone was pointing the weapon, from a car.



The police Eagle helicopter was used to observe the car, the police spokeswoman said.

Two men were subsequently taken into custody, she said.

Police are continuing their enquiries.