Two men arrested in east Auckland after reportedly brandishing a gun

Two men have been arrested after police were called following reports a firearm had been pointed at an Auckland home.
Armed police and a dog unit could be seen at Galloway Crescent in Farm Cove in east Auckland, arresting a man with his hands raised in the air.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to the address at 9.20am today after reports someone was pointing the weapon, from a car.
The police Eagle helicopter was used to observe the car, the police spokeswoman said.
Two men were subsequently taken into custody, she said.
Police are continuing their enquiries.