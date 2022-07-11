Police were trying to calm the scene of a brawl in Whangārei at the weekend when a man drove a carload of associates through a cordon and incited them to continue fighting. Photo / NZME

A judge says Whangārei is at risk of looking lawless after a weekend brawl in the city centre, which could turn tourists off and leave retailers struggling financially.

Two participants were injured in the fracas that unfolded on Saturday near the city's police station in Walton St as people were shopping and going about their weekend activities.

Two men arrested at the scene appeared before Judge Gene Tomlinson in Whangārei District Court today.

Kalani John Petera, 25, admitted driving through a police cordon with a carload of mates to weigh back in the on the fight as police tried to get it under control. He stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and then got out with his mates – some of who were armed with weapons.

The court was told Petera was not directly involved in any ensuing violence but he stood yelling abuse at the police and the public and inciting associates to continue fighting.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly assembly - a charge punishable by up to three months' imprisonment or a $2000 fine.

Petera was subject to a previously-imposed community work sentence so it would make sense for the court to add further hours to that as punishment for his part in the brawl, counsel John Day said.

The judge agreed and imposed a further 80 hours.

"What makes this pretty bad, Mr Petera, is the arrogance of it. The cops are there, they're trying to sort it out and you just roll on in there like you're the boss of the world and you're not - all right?" Judge Tomlinson said.

"But the charge is at the lower level – it's only disorderly behaviour - pretty bad behaviour, makes Whangārei look bad in front of everyone else. It gets in the paper, people see it, it makes the place look lawless, no one wants to visit, then the retailers lose money 'because we don't have the tourists spending their money – all because you and your mates think you can do whatever you like.

"You can't, so stop it, all right. And can I suggest next time you and your mates get a bit angry, don't do anything about it," Judge Tomlinson said.

Petera could stay on EM-bail because he had not breached it, the judge said.

The other alleged participant called during the same court list was Isaac Joseph Cadman, 23, who told the court a rival beat him, punched him in the face, and trashed his car during the earlier phase of the brawl.

Cadman was charged with deliberately wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, by driving a car into him during the fight.

The injured man was taken to hospital with several lacerations to his right leg, for which he needed stitches.

Cadman was also charged with two counts of wilful damage.

He was further remanded without plea on bail, to apply for legal aid and is scheduled to appear again in court on August 1.

Cadman was bailed to live at a specified address with an 8pm to 6am daily curfew that would allow him to continue courier work. He was not to leave the address at all on weekends.

He is forbidden to drink alcohol or use illicit drugs, must not use violence and is not allowed to contact the complainant.

The judge warned Cadman any breach could see him remanded in custody and possibly waiting anywhere between 18 months and two years for a trial.

Police were opposed to Cadman's bail being granted.