Two lucky Lotto winners in Hawke's Bay take home $20k

Two lucky players in Hawke's Bay took home $20,484 after winning Lotto Second Division on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

Two lucky Lotto players in Hawke's Bay ended the weekend with an extra $20,484 in their pocket after winning Lotto Second Division.

There were 13 overall Second Division winners, among them a ticket sold at Tamatea Pak 'n Save in Napier and at Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings.

The other winners came from around the country - four in Auckland, Gisborne, Whanganui, Carterton, Lower Hutt, Dunedin and Gore.

One lucky player in Auckland also managed to boost their total winnings to $37,210 after winning Powerball Second Division.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.