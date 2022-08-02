Two killed in Oamaru crash

Emergency services at the scene tonight. Photo / Rebecca Ryan

Two people have died after a car rolled in Oamaru.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash in Ardgowan Rd, between Homestead and Redcastle Rds, about 6.30pm today.

Two people suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were attending.

The road has been closed at both ends, with diversions in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

The serious crash unit has been notified.

The spokesperson said that a scene examination is continuing this evening and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.