Two injured people found day after vehicle crashes down bank on West Coast

Two people have been found alive but injured after a vehicle went off a bank on the West Coast yesterday. Photo / NZME

By Claire Sherwood

Two people have been found alive but injured after a vehicle went off a bank on the West Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash off Palmer Rd in Springs Junction at 9.20 this morning.

A St John spokesperson said they sent one first response unit and two helicopters to the scene.

One person is in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition, they said.

State Hightway 7 Springs Junction to Reefton is currently closed. A spokesperson for the NZTA said motorists should consider delaying their journey.