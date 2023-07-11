Two injured, one seriously after Christchurch motorway van collision

Police directing traffic during the collision. Photo / George Heard

A northbound lane on the Christchurch southern motorway has been blocked following a crash involving two cars.

Two people have been injured in the crash, near the Curletts Rd on-ramp,with one person sustaining serious injuries as a result of the incident.

One of the cars in question, a grey van, appeared to have one person trapped who required extrication.

St John told the Herald they responded to the two-vehicle incident around 10.40am.

Police and emergency services attend the Christchurch southern motorway crash. Photo / George Heard

An ambulance and a rapid response unit responded, treating both patients at the scene. One person had serious injuries while the other was described to be in a moderate condition.

One northbound lane has been blocked by the incident, traffic is otherwise moving freely.

“It does not appear there are any serious injuries,” a spokesperson said in a statement.