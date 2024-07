Police are investigating after two people were reported to have been injured in a garage.

Two people have suffered injuries in a vehicle incident in Lower Hutt.

The Herald understands the incident happened inside the garage of a house.

A police spokesman said police received a report of the incident just before 6.30pm and are responding.

“One person has been seriously injured, with a second person moderately injured,” the spokesman said.

Inquiries were ongoing.