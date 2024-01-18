Woolworths contacts thousands of staff over pay issues dating back nine years, the West Coast braces for deluge and Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from surgery in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Two people have been injured in an incident in South Auckland.

Police have closed the intersection of Great South Rd and Nelson St in Papakura as they respond.

Two ambulances and three other St John Ambulance vehicles were called to the scene at 11.43am, a spokesman said.

A police spokesman said, “early indications suggest two people have been injured”.

Police inquires were ongoing.

Auckland Transport, meanwhile, warned motorists to avoid the area or expect delays.

It said those using public transport would be affected by the road closure.



