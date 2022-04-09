Two injured in Hawke's Bay jetboat crash

The Greenlea Rescue helicopter from Taupo at the Ngaruroro River jetboat crash rescue scene west of Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Two people were airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings on Saturday after a jetboat crash on a remote stretch of the Ngaruroro River.

Two other people were "recovered" but did not need medical attention in the late-morning crash in which jetboat was reported to have flipped, police said.

Police and St John Ambulance were notified of the crash about 11.30am, and a Police Search and Rescue operation was mounted on the river south of the intersection of Whanawhana and Kohatunui roads and about 50km west of Hastings by road.

With the Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter on another mission at the time, a Greenlea Rescue Helicopter sevice machine flew from Taupo, and two the two injured men, understood to be each aged over 50 years, to th hospital in Hastings.

Few other details were available early Sunday, but police said the boat had flipped on the river, from which it was recovered about 2.15pm.