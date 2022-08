Two people have been injured, one critically, in a dirt bike crash in West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been seriously injured after a dirt bike collided with a parked car in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the suburb of Glendene at 1.18am today.

St John said one person was in a critical condition and the other had moderate injuries.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is now looking into the circumstances of the collision. Traffic contractors have closed part of the street as officers work at the scene.