Two people have been injured after a crash between a car and bus in Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

Police were called to the incident on Greers Rd at about 9.30am.

A spokesperson said it appears the car may have driven into the back of the bus.

They said two people are reported to have minor injuries.

The crash is blocking the southbound lane of Greers Rd.