A man is in custody after allegedly attacking two people in downtown Auckland early on Saturday.

Police said in a statement they responded to the assault about 12.40pm at Princes Wharf.

Two people were found at the scene and taken to Auckland Hospital for assessment and treatment for what are understood to be serious injuries.

Officers have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged assault.

He appeared in court on Saturday and is set to appear again in the Auckland District Court on Monday morning charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The man was remanded in custody after appearing on Saturday.