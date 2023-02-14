Rower Kerri Williams. Photo / File

Olympic rowing double medalist and current world champion Kerri Williams, Black Fern Georgia Ponsonby, and shearer Reuben Alabaster have been named finalists in the Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards have been named.

Athletes, administrators, and volunteers who contribute to both rural sports and rural life will be recognised at a gala awards ceremony to be held in Palmerston North next month.

Olympic rowing double medalist and current world champion Williams (Rangitāne), of Raetihi has been named a finalist in the Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background.

“To be among some of the world’s best rural athletes but albeit at home is an absolute honour and shows the calibre of nominations across NZ,” Williams said.

“Some of the values of rural life, for example, the early mornings, the fitness and stamina all complement the sporting side of us too.”

Black Ferns Rugby World Cup 2021 gold medalist Ponsonby, of Taihape and Feilding, is another finalist.

Norwood chief executive Tim Myers said the awards recognised athletes who were invested and passionate about heritage sports.

“I’m looking forward to hearing the awe-inspiring stories and achievements of rural sports athletes, many of whom are world champions in their discipline,” he said.

“It’s also heartening to hear about the dedication of rural sports administrators. They are the glue that keeps heritage sports alive in rural New Zealand today.”

Georgia Ponsonby of New Zealand during the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal against France at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Nineteen-year-old world record holder in five-stand shearing, Reuben Alabaster, of Taihape has been nominated as a finalist in the Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year.

Taihape shearer Reuben Alabaster points to his new solo world strong wool lamb shearing of 746 lambs in eight hours at Te Pa Station, near Raetihi and Ohakune, on December 20, 2022. Photo / SSNZ

The Awards will be presented at a sold-out gala function at Awapuni Racecourse on Friday, March 10, during the New Zealand Rural Games Weekend in Palmerston North.

















