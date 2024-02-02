Two fires sparked by lightning on West Coast extinguished

Chloe Swarbrick stands in hopes to replace James Shaw as Green party co-leader. Greta Thunberg has her charges dropped and children all around country are feeling the cost of living as families go without.

By RNZ

There have been more than 1000 lightning strikes recorded in two hours, sparking two fires on the West Coast.

MetService said between 5.30am and 7.30am today, it observed 1300 lightning strikes over the country.

Most were recorded on the South Island’s West Coast and over the Tasman Sea, a spokesperson said.

Firefighters put out two separate fires in Greymouth that began due to the lightning strikes.

Crews were called to a report of smoke coming from a property shortly before 6am.

The two crews were then called to a commercial building in the town centre, where another lightning strike had ignited a fire.

There were no injuries and both fires have since been put out.

❕ Heads up Palmy, a thunderstorm is getting close to the southwest end of the city



⚡ We've had rumbles of thunder through Ōpunake, Hāwera, Pātea, Ōtaki, and Pahiatua in the last hour



👀 It's a good day to keep an eye on the live rain radar here https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/TQsNtCkNCf — MetService (@MetService) February 2, 2024

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the stormy front has since moved beyond the Grey District.

“We’ve had an active band of storms work its way northwards up the West Coast, it’s just coming around upper Buller so around Kahurangi National Park is where it is at the moment.”

He said Tasman, coastal Canterbury and Otago and Kāpiti Coast to Raglan may also see thunderstorms today.

Meanwhile, strong wind watches are in place for parts of the North Island.

A watch is in place for Taranaki from 10am until 5pm, as well as Taumarunui, Taupō, Taihape, Whanganui, inland Hastings District, Central Hawke’s Bay District, and Manawatū, north of Hunterville, from 11am until 11pm.

“Westerly winds may approach severe gales in exposed places,” MetService said.

- RNZ