Flames shoot out of a second-storey window at the home in Liverpool St. Photo / Supplied

Two firefighters were injured battling a suspicious blaze at an empty home in Levin on Saturday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency communications shift manager Belinda Beets said two firefighters suffered minor injuries and one was taken to hospital for assessment.

The fire was now winding down and had been contained, Beets said about 4.30pm.

Fire trucks from the Levin, Waitarere Beach and Shannon brigades rushed to the scene on Liverpool St after the blaze in an unoccupied home was reported about 2.20pm.

Photos showed flames erupting out the second-storey windows.

Beets said a fire investigator was at the scene.

The fire was being treated as suspicious until a cause could be determined, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle after they were called about 3.30pm.