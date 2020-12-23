Two earthquakes hit near Akaroa

The earthquakes struck about 50km north-east of Akaroa. Photo / GeoNet

Two earthquakes have been felt in Akaroa, just minutes apart.

The first quake registered as a magnitude 3.9 at a depth of 24km and hit at 1.40pm followed by a magnitude 3.4 with a depth of 20km at 1.45pm.

Both were about 50km north-east of Akaroa.

The first was initially reported as a magnitude 3.8 but then upgraded to a 3.9.

M3.8 quake causing weak shaking near Akaroa https://t.co/kovtWevE91 — GeoNet (@geonet) December 23, 2020

Ninety people have reported feeling the first earthquake on GeoNet while 40 people have reported feeling the second.

The majority have described it as a weak-light shake.

It follows two other earthquakes in the South Island today.

A 3.7 quake registered at a depth of 11km and had its epicentre 5km east of the Christchurch city centre, struck near Linwood Ave at 12.36am.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt by a number of people across the West Coast.

According to GeoNet, the quake struck at 6.32am on Wednesday centred near Reefton at a depth of 5km.