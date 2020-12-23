Two earthquakes hit near Akaroa

Two earthquakes have been felt in Akaroa, just minutes apart.
The first quake registered as a magnitude 3.9 at a depth of 24km and hit at 1.40pm followed by a magnitude 3.4 with a depth of 20km at 1.45pm.
Both were about 50km north-east of Akaroa.
The first was initially reported as a magnitude 3.8 but then upgraded to a 3.9.
Ninety people have reported feeling the first earthquake on GeoNet while 40 people have reported feeling the second.
The majority have described it as a weak-light shake.
It follows two other earthquakes in the South Island today.
A 3.7 quake registered at a depth of 11km and had its epicentre 5km east of the Christchurch city centre, struck near Linwood Ave at 12.36am.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt by a number of people across the West Coast.
According to GeoNet, the quake struck at 6.32am on Wednesday centred near Reefton at a depth of 5km.