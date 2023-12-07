Two divers in trouble at Dunedin beach

Emergency services were called out to Dunedin’s Smaills Beach after two divers got in trouble in the water this morning.
A police spokesman said they were called to Ocean Grove about 9.10am after reports of the divers in trouble.
Ambulance, surf lifesavers and a helicopter also responded, the spokesman said.
By 10am, both divers were out of the water and were being assessed by the helicopter crew, he said.
Any word on the condition of the divers was not immediately available.
