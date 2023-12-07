Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand

Two divers in trouble at Dunedin beach

Otago Daily Times
By Hamish MacLean
Emergency services were called out to Dunedin’s Smaills Beach after two divers got in trouble in the water this morning.

A police spokesman said they were called to Ocean Grove about 9.10am after reports of the divers in trouble.

A rescue helicopter was called in to assist during the incident at Smaills Beach. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Ambulance, surf lifesavers and a helicopter also responded, the spokesman said.

By 10am, both divers were out of the water and were being assessed by the helicopter crew, he said.

Any word on the condition of the divers was not immediately available.

More to come

