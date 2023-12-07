Two divers in trouble at Dunedin beach

Fiery day in the House as Parliament gets back to business, Cook Strait cost blowout lands with the Finance Minister and how Auckland Council is addressing crime in the city in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Interislander / AP / Parliament TV / NZHerald

Emergency services were called out to Dunedin’s Smaills Beach after two divers got in trouble in the water this morning.

A police spokesman said they were called to Ocean Grove about 9.10am after reports of the divers in trouble.

A rescue helicopter was called in to assist during the incident at Smaills Beach. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Ambulance, surf lifesavers and a helicopter also responded, the spokesman said.

By 10am, both divers were out of the water and were being assessed by the helicopter crew, he said.

Any word on the condition of the divers was not immediately available.

More to come