A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have died and three others are seriously injured after a crash in the Far North.

State Highway 10, near Kaeo, remains closed and diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash south of Kaeo Bridge at 12.20pm.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area.

St John said seven vehicles attended and treated four patients with serious injuries.

Two people were taken to Starship Children's Hospital and two to Northland Base Hospital.