The first crash occurred near the intersection with Cardigan Bay Road around 3:30am and involved two cars. Photo / NZME

A series of crashes across the country has left two people dead and others injured - in one case, a passerby found a car had rolled down a bank.

South Island police confirmed earlier today that one person had died in a Saturday morning crash on Main St in Gore.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Cardigan Bay Road around 3:30am and involved two cars.

Another person who sustained moderate injuries in the crash was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital.

Seven hours later, emergency services responded to a second crash on State Highway 1 in Mangaweka around 10.25am.

The crash occurred north of Mainui Road. Traffic diversions were put in place on Ruahine Road and Toe Toe Road while police investigated the scene.

It was confirmed later on that a person had also died in this crash, which involved one car.

The road has since re-opened.

Emergency services were again called out, this time to a crash in the Ōpōtiki district on the east coast of the North Island.

The “serious crash” on State Highway 35 at Toatoa, which is east of Ōpōtiki, was reported at 3.40pm after a passerby discovered a car had rolled down a bank.

Police confirmed the Serious Crash Unit would be investigating the incident and said motorists in the area “should expect delays” while emergency services work at the scene.