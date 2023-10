An aerial photo shows the scene of the double fatal crash. . Photo / George Heard

Two people have died and another has been critically injured in a crash near Temuka today.

Around 11.45 am, the police were informed of a collision near the intersection of Middleswamp Rd and Guild Rd.

Investigations into the crash’s circumstances are now under way. Photo / George Heard

A third person was injured critically and was taken to the hospital.

After the Serious Crash Unit investigated the crash site, the road was reopened after being previously closed.

