New Zealand

Two dead in two separate crashes in Taupō

Police attended to two fatal crashes in Taupo on Saturday night. Photo / File

Two people have died following two crashes in the central North Island.

Just before 9pm on Saturday night, police were called to a crash on Ruapehu Street in Atiamuri, Taupō.

"The crash involved a single motorcycle, understood to have collided with the barrier," police said in a statement this morning.

"Sadly, the rider passed away at the scene."

The road has reopened after a scene examination by the Serious Crash Unit.

Another person has also died following a two vehicle crash on Acacia Bay Road, police said.

The second crash happened around 10.40pm.

"One person passed away at the scene and another was transported to hospital in a serious condition," police said.

The road is closed, but is expected to reopen soon.

