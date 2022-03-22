Police were called to an address in Panguru just before noon on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Panguru, North Hokianga, earlier today.

The deceased are understood to be a man and a woman.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said the incident was reported just before noon.

At this point no one else was being sought in relation to the deaths.

Members of the Far North police CIB were at the scene but it was likely to be a matter for the Coroner.

Police would not release the names or other identifying details until all next of kin had been notified.