Two critically injured after car hits tree in Whanganui

Two people have been critically injured after a car crash in Whanganui.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Papaiti Rd near the Upokongaro Bridge at about 11:10am on Sunday.
According to police, one person was trapped in a vehicle that hit a tree.
The person was later extricated from the vehicle and transported to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Another person ejected from the vehicle was also taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The serious crash unit is at the scene of the crash investigating.
The road remains closed to all traffic, but a paddock detour is in place for essential access only.