Two critically injured after car hits tree in Whanganui

Police said two people were seriously injured in the crash, which saw a vehicle hit a tree. Photo / NZME

Two people have been critically injured after a car crash in Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Papaiti Rd near the Upokongaro Bridge at about 11:10am on Sunday.

According to police, one person was trapped in a vehicle that hit a tree.

The person was later extricated from the vehicle and transported to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

A diversion is in place while the Serious Crash Unit investigates. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Another person ejected from the vehicle was also taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The serious crash unit is at the scene of the crash investigating.

The road remains closed to all traffic, but a paddock detour is in place for essential access only.