Two crashes in Canterbury: One serious, one fatal

Police, fire and ambulance attended a serious crash on South Eyre Rd in Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

A person has died after a car crashed into a power pole in North Canterbury.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on South Eyre Rd in Swannanoa about 3.30pm on Monday.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

Police also attended a serious crash involving a motorcyclist at the intersection of Matai St and Deans Ave.

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A police spokesperson said Initial indications suggest one person has serious injuries.