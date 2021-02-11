Two climbers rescued after avalanche on Mt Earnslaw near Queenstown

Image from a webcam in the Mt Apsiring National Park looking toward Mt Earnslaw. Photo / Supplied

Two climbers have been rescued after an avalanche at Mt Earnslaw this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at 7.56am on Friday.

A St John spokesman said one person suffered moderate injuries and one person minor injuries.

They have both been transported to the Lakes District Hospital by helicopter.

A climber died after falling on Mt Earnslaw in January last year.

The NZ Mountain Safety Council is reminding alpine climbers to manage all potential hazards where snow and ice is present.

"Climbers heading into the mountains where snow and ice is present face numerous hazards that they must manage, avalanche danger is one of these," chief executive Mike Daisley said.

"On a mountain such as Mt Earnslaw, avalanches are not frequent during the summer months but do occur every year."