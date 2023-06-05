NZ-born Samoan tenor Lila Junior Crichton is studying Classical Performance (Voice) at the New Zealand School of Music. Photo / Supplied

Expect exquisite music, colourful word-painting and irrepressible cheer when Napier Civic Choir, Hawkes’ Bay Orchestra and soloists under the baton of Jose Aparicio perform Haydn’s Creation at Waiapu Cathedral, at 7.30pm on June 16 and 18.

Depicting the creation of the world, this was the last major work of Franz Joseph Haydn’s lengthy career. It stands as one of the masterpieces of the choral-orchestral repertoire, and a microcosm of the optimistic faith of the composer and the Enlightenment era in which he lived.

Haydn published editions in both German and English, making this the first bilingual major work in the canon.

Haydn’s genius emerges in how he depicts in music the simple, awestruck wonders of God and Nature. He had a great theatrical sense, with the ability to colour and animate subjects in music, and in no work is this more evident than in The Creation. Two centuries after its 1798 premiere, the work remains enormously popular.

All three soloists — soprano Anna Leese, tenor L.J. Crichton and bass Joel Amosa — have strong Hawke’s Bay connections.

Napier-born Anna Leese comes with an international reputation, with performances at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, the Classical Opera Company, Opera Koln, Flanders Opera, Opera Holland Park, Canadian Opera Company and New Zealand Opera, as well as representing NZ in Cardiff Singer of the World. Most recently she has had a busy schedule of engagements with opera companies throughout NZ. Noted for her power and crystal-pure vocals, Anna’s recordings include Elgar’s The Apostles, a recital disc with Graham Johnson, and Haydn: Italian Love Songs. Anna is a teaching fellow at the University of Waikato as well as a doctoral candidate at the University of Otago, where she is researching co-composition between singers and conductors in Aotearoa NZ.





NZ-born Samoan tenor Lila Junior Crichton is studying Classical Performance (Voice) at the New Zealand School of Music under the tutelage of Dr Margaret Medlyn and Bruce Greenfield.

Crichton moved to Wellington after graduating from Festival Opera NZ’s youth initiative, Project Prima Volta, where he studied for four years under Jose Aparicio and Anna Pierard. He has performed many roles with Festival Opera and Project Prima Volta, as well as with Napier Civic Choir.

His awards include the NZSM Directors Award, the Kapiti Chorale Vocal Scholarship and the Deane Endowment Trust Special Jonathan Lemalu Scholarship, which has enabled him to work with the Porirua-based youth initiative the Virtuoso Strings Orchestra.

South Auckland Samoan bass-baritone Joel Amosa is no stranger to Napier Civic Choir. Amosa debuted with Jose and NCC in 2013 as bass soloist in Haydn’s Maria Theresa Mass. From that initial engagement, Joel found his passion for oratorio and sacred song. Joel was the winner of the 2018 Lexus song quest competition, which led to performances in San Diego, Singing Masterclass in Italy and performing Sir John Falstaff in The Merry Wives of Windsor with the Lisa Gasteen National Opera School in Brisbane. He has also performed roles with NZ Opera and Wellington Opera.

Napier Civic Choir’s concert weekend also features an all-Beethoven orchestral concert at the Blyth Centre, Havelock North ,at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 17 June, performed by Hawke’s Bay Orchestra and invited players.

The programme includes the Creatures of Prometheus Overture and Beethoven’s much-loved Pastoral Symphony No.6. A highlight of the evening will be Beethoven’s Concerto No.1, performed by outstanding NZ pianist Michael Houstoun. This is an unmissable chance to experience Michael Houstoun’s technical mastery, his expressive power and his deep understanding of Beethoven’s music informed by a lifetime of experience.





Haydn’s Creation

Napier Civic Choir, Hawkes’ Bay Orchestra and soloists, conducted by Jose Aparicio

Friday, June 16, 7.30pm, and Sunday, June 18, 2.30pm

Waiapu Cathedral, Browning Street, Napier

Beethoven

Hawke’s Bay Orchestra and pianist Michael Houstoun, conducted by Jose Aparicio

Saturday, June 17, at 7.30pm

Blyth Performing Arts Centre, Havelock North

Adults $35, tertiary students $10, Supergold card $32, 17 and under free

iTicket or door sales — eftpos available

To find out more: napierchoir.org.nz