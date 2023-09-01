The man charged with murdering Yanfei Bao gets set to face the High Court, how much supermarket chains could be fined for mistreating small suppliers and a nighttime fire rips through a five-story building in Johannesburg. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty / Reuters

Passengers on a flight from Perth to Auckland have been advised to monitor their health over the coming days after two cases of whooping cough have emerged.

The two passengers were confirmed as cases upon arriving in New Zealand on Monday.

Both people are receiving appropriate medical care.

Te Whatu Ora said the two latest cases join another 69 people who have contracted the illness this year, including three infants who have died.

Those on flight OD195, a connecting flight from Perth to Auckland, have been asked to monitor for typical symptoms which can include a runny nose, fever and cough.

Passengers are asked to call their usual health provider for testing and treatment, as well as to stay away from pregnant people or babies if they’re unwell with typical whooping cough symptoms.

Those who find themselves having difficulty breathing are urged to contact 111.

People can start developing symptoms anytime in the two to three weeks from exposure.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health, Dr Michael Hale said the illness is especially dangerous for babies, young people and those who are pregnant.

Hale said the illness can become unpredictable in young children and babies, who can become very sick very quickly.

“While the risk for most passengers on the flight was low, we are keen to make sure those who could become very sick from whooping cough are alerted to the risk and know the signs to look out for,” he said.

Hale urged the public to consider getting immunised against the illness, which is the best way to protect against the sickness. Photo / NZPA

Most people exposed to the illness will find their symptoms develop seven to 10 days after exposure, they’ll find their cough grows worse and they can experience long coughing attacks for up to 12 weeks.

In babies and young childen, the attacks often end with a “whoop” sound at the intake of break - hence the illness’ name.

Hale urged the public to consider getting immunised against the illness, which is the best way to protect against the sickness.

“If you are not sure if you or your child are up to date with immunisations, check with your GP or your practice nurse,” he said.

“Immunising against whooping cough during pregnancy is 90 per cent effective in protecting babies in their first few weeks of life.”