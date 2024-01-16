Two cars stolen in Hamilton: Police arrest three 16-year-olds, two adults in court

Golriz Ghahraman faces a third shoplifting allegation, school’s radical 40-thousand-dollar gamble to fix attendance and why public transport prices in Auckland are getting hiked in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Two 16-year-olds are among a group of five youths who allegedly stole a pair of cars in Hamilton last night.

A 23-year-old and two of the 16-year-olds were in a car that broke down in Dinsdale.

Officers then spotted them walking down Whatawhata Road about 11.40pm.

The police dog unit tracked the pair and arrested them.

When officers recovered the stolen vehicle, they were notified another stolen car had been spotted nearby.

Police found the other stolen car and heard from a member of the public that two people had abandoned it.

The dog unit tracked the pair to Mahoe Street where they, another 16-year-old and a 20-year-old, were arrested at about 1am.

The 20-year-old was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. The 23-year-old was due to appear next Monday.











