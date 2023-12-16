​A woman cyclist has been hit by a car on SH1 outside BP Tokoroa and police are making inquiries to locate the car's driver. Photo / John van de Ven

Emergency services are responding after two car crashes resulting in serious injuries in Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

A cyclist in serious condition has been hospitalised after a collision with a car around midday on Ashworth St near the BP truckstop in Tokoroa.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle appears to have left the scene and police are making inquiries to locate the driver.

In the Bay of Plenty, State Highway 36 Pyes Pa Rd is closed after a two vehicle-crash, which was reported at 12.47pm.

“Initial indications are there are serious injuries. Detours are in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays,” a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.



