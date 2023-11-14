Emergency services responded to a house fire on Church St in Onehunga after receiving multiple calls at around 2:35am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Five fire crews are battling a house fire in the Auckland suburb of Māngere East this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) was first alerted to the Vine St fire at 5.07am, with multiple people calling 111.

Northern shift manager Garreth Lewis said on arrival the house was “well-involved”.

Everyone had been accounted for, he said.

An earlier house fire in nearby Onehunga has been extinguished after Fenz was called at 2.34am, with one person believed to be hurt.

That house, on Church St, was also well-involved when crews arrived, with seven fire appliances required to put the fire out.

Everyone had been accounted for but Lewis could not confirm if anyone had been hurt, referring queries to St John ambulance service.

A Herald photographer at the scene said members of Auckland Operational Support Unit closed part of the street while firefighters worked at a property down a right-of-way.

St John Ambulance was treating at least one person at the scene.

A fire investigator was present at the house fire, and Vector Power had also attended.