An ambulance along with two helicopters responded to the scene at Akitio. Photo / NZME

Two people badly injured in a workshop fire in Akitio have been flown to Wellington Hospital.

A spokesperson from St John said emergency services were called to the blaze in the remote part of Tararua roughly an hour's drive from Dannevirke at 12.28pm on Tuesday.

One person was in a critical condition and the second was in a serious condition.

Two helicopters, one ambulance and first response units attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said the incident had now been referred to WorkSafe.

