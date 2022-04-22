The intersection of Dixon St and Taranaki St in central Wellington has been cordoned off following two arrests.

Police have arrested two people following an incident on Dixon St in central Wellington early this morning.

Two people are in Wellington Hospital with injuries as a result of the incident.

The incident was reported to Police at 5am today.

A one-way street, Dixon St is cordoned off as Police conduct a scene examination. At least one officer can be seen patrolling Te Aro Park carrying a gun.

The incident is believed to have been a shooting.

A group of shops is expected to be blocked off from the public for a number of hours until the examination is completed.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with inquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P050338863.

More to come.