Two arrests after police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run

Those who put police officers' lives at risk on the road would be charged, Waitematā District Commander warns. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested and charged after a police officer was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in New Lynn.

They are a 19-year-old man who was accompanied by a 15-year-old boy.

A week ago, the officer was laying spikes on Great North Rd when they were hit by the fleeing driver.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11pm after reports an officer had been struck by a vehicle.

The officer was rushed to hospital where he required surgery and further medical treatment. He is now recovering at home.

The 19-year-old West Auckland man was arrested and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, Failing to stop for police, reckless driving causing injury and failing to remain and ascertain Injury. He was due to appear in Waitākere District Court today.

The 15-year-old was charged with unlawfully Getting into a motorvehicle and referred to Youth Aid.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said this sent a strong message to those who had no regard for the safety of police officers and put their lives at risk, that they would be arrested and placed before the Courts for their actions.

"The organisation continues to support our officer through his recovery," Hassan said.