Two arrested in Epsom by armed police aided by Eagle helicopter

Two people have been arrested by armed police in Epsom, who followed their vehicle from West Auckland.

Police did not disclose what the two were arrested for.

A police spokesman said their “vehicle of interest” was first sighted at 11.10am in the West Auckland area.

“Police with the assistance of Eagle (helicopter) followed the vehicle from a distance to Epsom where two people were taken into custody,” the spokesman said.

He said the event was not a police pursuit and did not relate to a fleeing driver.

“The passenger exited the vehicle on Ranfurly Road and was taken into custody,” the spokesman said.

“The driver continued on to Manukau Road where the vehicle pulled into a gas station where the driver was taken into custody around 11.40am.”

He added that police were armed as a precaution.