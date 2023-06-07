Two arrested in connection with Whakatāne man’s death

Police have made two arrests in connection with the death of a Whakatāne man. Photo / File

Police have made two arrests in connection with the death of a Whakatāne man. Photo / File

Whakatāne police have arrested two men in connection with the investigation into the death of a man in the Bay of Plenty district last Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty CIB said in a statement the men had been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.

The pair were due to re-appear in the Whakatāne District Court on June 14.

Anyone with information that could help investigators was asked to call 105 or make a report on the police website, referencing file number: 230531/6168.

Alternatively, report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.