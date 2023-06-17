Two people are in hospital, one in a critical condition, and two others have been arrested after a serious crash in Wellington early on Sunday morning.
Police were called to Cable Street about 1.15am after a report of a car hitting two pedestrians.
The car then fled the scene, which is across the street from Te Papa Museum.
The two injured pedestrians were transported to hospital – one in a serious condition, and one critical.
“Police immediately commenced area enquiries to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay Parade,” a police spokeswoman said.
“The occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested.”
She said charges will be laid in due course and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.