Police at the crash scene near Te Papa Museum in Wellington. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Two people are in hospital, one in a critical condition, and two others have been arrested after a serious crash in Wellington early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Cable Street about 1.15am after a report of a car hitting two pedestrians.

The car then fled the scene, which is across the street from Te Papa Museum.

Car fled the scene after hitting and injuring two people. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

The two injured pedestrians were transported to hospital – one in a serious condition, and one critical.

“Police immediately commenced area enquiries to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay Parade,” a police spokeswoman said.

“The occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested.”

She said charges will be laid in due course and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.