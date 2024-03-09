Two arrested after MDMA found on the West Coast

Us President Joe Biden warns of a full scale war in his state of the nation address, NZ cancer treatment concerns grow and Vanuatu continues to recover one year on from a double cyclone.

By RNZ

Two men have been arrested on the West Coast after a police operation into the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the area.

Police said packaged MDMA, with a street value of about $5000 was found, along with $9000 in cash, cannabis and stolen property after four search warrants as a part of Operation Barber on February 8.

Two men, 21 and 22, were arrested in Hokitika and Dobson and will appear in Greymouth District Court on March 11, facing a number of drug-related charges.

Police said more charges were expected.

“Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled drugs,” said Detective Sergeant Ian McKinnon.

Police said anyone with information regarding the distribution of controlled drugs can contact them on 105, if it was after the fact, or 111, if it was happening now. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- RNZ



