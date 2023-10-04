Lyon rugby fans flock to All Blacks training, why National need to start thinking seriously about Winston Peters and the Controversial DNA tool police are turning to in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested two dirt bike riders in connection with a daylight assault on a man which left him hospitalised with serious injuries.

The 65-year-old was the victim of a “vicious, unprovoked attack” on September 20 following a near-miss in his car with the two bikers coming from the Hauraki Rail Trail.

When police arrived at the scene on Ema St in Te Aroha, both offenders had fled the scene in the direction of the rail trail.

On Tuesday, eastern Waikato police carried out a search warrant at a local address.

Detective Sergeant Ben Norman said both bikes involved in the attack were found and a 34-year-old was arrested for the assault.

Photo / Dean Purcell

The man appeared in Hamilton District Court yesterday facing a serious assault charge.

A second younger male involved has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

“Police would like to thank the Te Aroha community for their assistance in identifying those responsible,” said Norman.

“This was an appalling and unprovoked attack on an elderly member of our community.”

Norman also reminded those in the community riding unregistered trail bikes that the rail trail is not a dirt bike trail.

“Riders should stick to dedicated dirt bike trail areas or they could potentially face enforcement action from Police.”