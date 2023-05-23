Two airlifted to hospital after Central Hawke’s Bay crash, no injuries in Havelock North bus crash

Two people were injured after a car crashed through a fence near Ongaonga while those involved in a bus crash in Havelock North were able to walk away. Photo / File

Two people were airlifted to Hawke’s Bay Hospital after a car crashed through a fence near Ongaonga, while those involved in a bus crash in Havelock North were able to walk away without needing treatment.

Emergency services attended an incident where a vehicle crashed through a fence in Central Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday afternoon. St John said one patient was in a serious condition and one was in a moderate condition.

A police spokeswoman said a single vehicle crashed through a fence on Wakarara Rd, close to its intersection with State Highway 50 near Ongaonga, before 3pm.

The police spokeswoman said the road was blocked for a short time following the incident.

A police spokesman said police received reports of a two-vehicle incident involving a bus at 3.30pm on Te Mata Rd, Havelock North.

He said there were no reported injuries or blockages. A St John spokesperson said they were not called to the scene.























