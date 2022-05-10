A jet boat crash has been reported on the Dart River in Central Otago.

A jet boat crash has been reported on the Dart River in Central Otago.

Two people have been flown to hospital after a jet boat crash on the Dart River near Glenorchy today.

Police said the accident happened at midday near Mt Earnslaw at the top of Lake Wakatipu in Mt Aspiring National Park and north of Glenorchy.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but a St John spokeswoman said two people had been treated for moderate injuries. One was being airlifted to Southland Hospital and one to Queenstown Lakes District Hospital.

The Rescue Coordination Centre was alerted after a Personal Locator Beacon was activated at about 11.45 this morning.

The accident happened on the Dart River near Mount Earnslaw north of Glenochy. Image / Google

Three helicopters were originally sent to the scene but one was stood down.

Two helicopters with medical capabilities, one from Te Anau and the other from Dunedin, were sent to the scene.

A nearby helicopter has assisted the Rescue Coordination Centre providing updates on the incident while the other two were travelling to the remote location.