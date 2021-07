Firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire in Waimarama. Photo / File

Twenty Hawke's Bay firefighters fought to extinguish a house fire near Waimarama for nearly an hour on Tuesday.

Emergency services responded to the fire on Waimarama Rd about 6.45pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said five fire appliances and a water tanker attended the fire.

There were no reports of injury, but the extent of damage was not immediately clear.