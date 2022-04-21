Minister for Broadcasting and Media Kris Faafoi on the TVNZ and RNZ merger.

Nine people including corporate bosses and a former minister have been appointed to lead work in creating a new public broadcasting behemoth.

Minister for Broadcasting and Media Kris Faafoi today announced who'd be on the establishment board working on the TVNZ-RNZ merger.

Former MP and New Zealand First broadcasting spokeswoman Tracey Martin will chair the board.

Faafoi said Martin had significant knowledge of public policy development and government processes.

Tracey Martin, former Minister for Children, Seniors, Internal Affairs and Associate Minister of Education, is chair of the public media entity establishment board. Photo / Andrew Warner

Former MediaWorks chief executive Michael Anderson and current TVNZ board chair and Briscoe Group director Andy Coupe are also on the board.

So is Barbara Dreaver, TVNZ's Pacific correspondent, and Bailey Mackey, an NZ Rugby director and Māori Broadcasting Advisory Panel member.

Dr Jim Mather, RNZ board chair and former Māori Television chair, is also on the board.

ANZ Bank executive and RNZ board member Peter Parussini and former Kordia Group chair John Quirk will join the board as well.

Tech entrepreneur and augmented reality producer Aliesha Staples will also join the establishment board.

Media commentator and former TVNZ head of news & current affairs Bill Ralston said the nine-member establishment board sounded like a strong group.

"They've reached quite widely for some really experienced people and that's a really positive sign. It's not a lot of Labour Party apparatchiks being hauled in."

He said the nine-member group would probably have an oversight or approval role and would depend on people doing good work at the "coalface" of merger plans.

Barbara Dreaver, Pacific correspondent for One News, in on the merger establishment board. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ralston said he didn't see much use for a charter, given previous ones were ineffectual, but the new entity could have a statement of intent.

He said the merger was sensible because RNZ was becoming an increasingly heavy liability and there was no sign TVNZ would be making decent profits in the future.

Ralston said the existing entities had good journalists, some who were specialists in one medium but others who could move between TV and radio easily.

"I really can't see massive layoffs. Certainly, TVNZ has been cut to the bone. Ever since the early 2000s, they started making cuts."

He wasn't persuaded the mega-merger would spell doom for journalism and the public interest.

"I don't see it as the end or the apocalypse."

Ralston said the merger was a way of making RNZ and TVNZ fit for purpose in the 21st century.

Sources last month told the Herald the merged organisation will be an autonomous Crown entity with complete editorial independence.

Faafoi today said the new entity would be multi-platform and designed to reach new and existing audiences.

Faafoi said it would built on the best of the TV and radio entities and could better meet the challenges of changing technology and global competition.

Dr Jim Mather, of Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tūhoe and English descent, is RNZ Board of Governors chair. Photo / Greg Bowker

The members are appointed until the new entity is created in legislation and a new entity board established.

"We know what we want this new entity to achieve, and a legislated charter will set out the entity's purpose and objectives, but the task of creating the entity is ahead," Faafoi said.

Faafoi said legislation to create the entity would be introduced to Parliament in the next few months.

The public would then have the chance to give feedback through the select committee stage.