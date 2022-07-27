After the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, multiple women have accused him of sending inappropriate messages. Video / TVNZ

After the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, multiple women have accused him of sending inappropriate messages. Video / TVNZ

The TVNZ news boss who resigned in the wake of the Kamahl Santamaria controversy said it's been a tough six weeks and he just wants to relax.

TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs Paul Yurisich resignation was revealed yesterday as the summary of the findings and recommendations of the independent review into the company's recruitment policies, processes and practices was released.

He did not wish to comment when the Herald visited his $2.1 million Waiheke Island home, other than to say he wanted to relax.

"It's been a tough six or seven weeks," he said.

TVNZ's review, which was carried out by senior employment lawyer Margaret Robins, covered TVNZ's recruitment practices and processes in general and the specific recruitment of former Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria.

Paul Yurisich resigned in the wake of the Kamahl Santamaria scandal on Breakfast. Photo / Supplied

Santamaria resigned in May after only a month as host, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour directed at multiple women - including at the broadcaster.

He was hired in April to replace departing Breakfast host John Campbell.

Yurisich, who hired Santamaria and had previously worked with him at Al Jazeera, went on a period of leave while the review was carried out.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told RNZ he was not aware of any similar recruitment issues at TVNZ.

"Obviously it's the one that precipitated the review and no doubt Television New Zealand will be looking at previous appointments.

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power said in a statement he accepted Yurisich's resignation on Wednesday.

"Paul has spearheaded a digital transformation for our newsroom which has set TVNZ up strongly for the future, and we are grateful for his dedication, and the results he has delivered. This time was, of course, framed by the Covid-19 pandemic through which Paul led TVNZ's News and Current Affairs team in the midst of incredible newsgathering and operational challenges.

"I want to thank Paul for his drive and commitment to TVNZ and for ensuring the continued strength of our journalism and the evolution of our storytelling."

Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria resigned after complaints about inappropriate behaviour surfaced. Photo / Supplied

Power said in the hiring of Santamaria, the review stated the recruitment policy was not applicable to the hiring of key presenters and therefore was not followed in this situation.

"The review found ultimately, the fundamental problem was the failure of TVNZ's Recruitment Policy to provide a suitable process."

Power said Phil O'Sullivan would continue in the role of acting head of news and current affairs.

Power said improvements were needed in recruitment policies and work was already under way to embed those.

"We support the findings and recommendations of the review. While the review found TVNZ's Recruitment Policy is fit for the purpose of recruiting the vast majority of roles at TVNZ, it recommends developing that policy further so it is applicable to key presenter positions.

"There are key areas of improvement for us in the ongoing management of recruitment practices and this review is an important step in ensuring TVNZ is upholding strong and clear standards.

"Of the utmost importance to us throughout this process has been our commitment for TVNZ to be a safe, respectful and enjoyable workplace.

"This review has given us the opportunity to review the TVNZ Harassment Policy and TVNZ Code, and confirm they are sufficient for our people who may find themselves needing support.

"It has also given us valuable independent feedback on our Speak Up Policy, which ensures TVNZers are aware of avenues for raising complaints internally, as well as anonymously via an independent external agency. We'll be enhancing this policy, and the communication of this policy, taking into account Margaret Robins' recommendations.

"We are making the implementation of these recommendations our top priority. A cross-section of our team, alongside the Executive leadership, have already begun work on embedding them into our policies."

In May one woman, who worked with Santamaria at TV3 at the start of his career, claimed Santamaria messaged her out of the blue several years ago, saying he used to watch her in the newsroom.

Another woman, currently working in the media in New Zealand, said he sent her messages from a private Instagram account used to follow mostly women, including many Kiwi journalists.

They came forward to speak on condition of anonymity after the Herald reported claims from a former Al Jazeera colleague that Santamaria was accused of sending multiple women inappropriate messages in his previous role at Al Jazeera.

The colleague alleged multiple complaints against Santamaria were made to Al Jazeera's human resources department and senior management over several years.

Stuff reported Santamaria's sudden departure came after at least one female colleague complained about inappropriate behaviour from him at TVNZ.

Santamaria is yet to comment on the allegations.

Last month, the veteran broadcaster's social media accounts - including his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts - were erased in the wake of his abrupt resignation