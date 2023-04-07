The new builds on Te Iwiheke Place, Tūrangi.

Five of the 14 brand-new homes destined for Te Iwiheke Place in Tūrangi are now ready for whānau.

He Kāinga O Iwiheke, inclusive of all 14 houses along Te Iwiheke Place, is part of the initiative He Iwi Kāinga, a subsidiary of the Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust, which aims to remedy the current housing crisis in Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

“He Iwi Kāinga is our housing strategy built to help mitigate the effects of the housing crisis on Ngāti Tūwharetoa. We know we have a long way to go, but this is a great start for our iwi,” said Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust chairman Rakeipoho Taiaroa.

Taiaroa said the trust was proud of the efforts the He Iwi Kāinga team had put into its housing strategy for the benefit of the iwi.

One of the whare on the move, leaving Taupō.

The first five homes were manufactured in nearby Taupō and transported to Tūrangi by Penny Homes.

Support received by Ka Uruora, the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga fund jointly administered by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Te Puni Kōkiri was greatly appreciated by those involved in seeing the initiatives through.

Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust general manager Sean Te Heuheu said: “We are grateful for the support we have received, which has helped to ensure that these homes remain as affordable rentals for our whānau.”

“These homes will allow our whānau the time to save and upskill to ensure that they are progressing on their future housing journey.”

The local hapū were also acknowledged for their support.

“We also acknowledge Ngāti Tūrangitukua for their support during the development of these homes on their ancestral land,” Te Heuheu said.

Land has also been purchased in Taupō, and a future development is planned.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.