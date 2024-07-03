A young Hawksbill turtle has made a remarkable recovery from being close to death when found on an Auckland beach to being well enough to go on display in Turtle Bay at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s on the Auckland waterfront.
Hine Kopenu was discovered on Muriwai Beach last November in a very sorry state.
“She was very lethargic, very under conditioned,” Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarist Isabella Jansen told the Herald. “She had pneumonia and her eyes had abrasions in them. She was very sick and weighed just 6kg.”
Hine is considered to be the sickest turtle to have been recovered alive on Aotearoa New Zealand’s shores and had the worst blood results ever encountered by the veterinary team.