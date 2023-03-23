Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 41. Photo / NZME

Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash on State Highway 41 near Tūrangi this afternoon.

The Kuratau crash was reported to police at 1.40pm.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to a two-vehicle collision on SH41.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it was notified of the crash at 1.43pm and sent one ambulance.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Taupō hospital in a moderate condition.”

The road is closed at the junction of SH41 and SH32.

The spokesperson said diversions were in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

More to come.