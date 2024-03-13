Participants and volunteers made 2024's Tūrangi Annual Junior Triathlon a special day.

This year’s Tūrangi Annual Junior Triathlon saw over 100 young athletes compete at Te Kapua Park on Saturday, March 9.

The majority of the age group, team and whānau events had an increased number of participants this year, lending a festive atmosphere to the proceedings.

Among those competing were first-timers in the 5-6 age group and seasoned athletes in the 13- to 15-year-olds race.

The winner of the 5- and 6-year-old Splash and Dash was Henry Martens, followed by Dana Morgan and Zayden Wood-Tuapawa in joint second place.

In the 7- and 8-year-old category, the winner was Henry Collier, followed by Anand Rothe and Te Owai Boyce in second and third.

The 9- and 10-year-old division was won by Manaaki Hallett, with Kiripounamu Fox-Winitana in second and Mia Lodge in third place.

Misheel Rothe won the 11- and 12-year-old category, followed by Ted Robertson in second.

The 13- to 15-year-old grade was won by Nate Roberston, with Hunter Robertson in second and Grace Caie in third.

The teams event was won by Kiripounamu Fox-Winitana, Manaaki Hallett and Killian-Richard Te Akau-Quinlan.

In second place were Nina Ward, Charlotte Hardisty and Mia Lodge, and were James Tahi, Kauri Falanitule-Cockburn and Winter Cockburn were third.

The Whānau team winners were Ted Robertson, Blair Robertson and Nate Robertson, with Brooke Elmiger, Brendon and Elmiger and Paige Elmiger in second place and Brian You, Japan You and Briana You in third.

For participants lacking bikes, Bike Taupō superstar Kath Oldfield was on hand with plenty to loan, as well as providing a friendly, familiar face to nervous entrants.

Oldfield lent a record number of bikes to the event, helping lots of youngsters take part.

Tūrangi Tongariro Sports Foundation’s Lesley Hardisty said it took many people to make an event like the triathlon a success.

“Volunteers can make or break these community events and it was wonderful to see so many of the familiar faces that do key jobs, who gave up work, holidays and time to be there and those who stepped up for the first time, unplanned but willing on the day.”

Sponsors and donators also made significant contributions, from Tūrangi Bakery and Café providing morning hot cross buns and Wanderers Soccer Club sizzling sausages to keep everyone well fed, to spot prizes of bikes and a scooter supplied by CPC/AME Solutions and overall sponsorship from NZ Forest Managers.

Ultimately, said Hardisty, the focus was on the triathletes and their successes.

“Of course, the true stars of the day are our young athletes, running, biking and swimming to get to that finish line and demonstrating what can be achieved if you give it a go and try.

“Nothing would happen without them and the support of their whānau, some travelling from Taumarunui and Taupō to join in.”

She also thanked Tongariro, Kuratau and Te Kura o Hirangi for their support, as well as the Turtle Pool staff.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



